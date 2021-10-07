Central Indiana man enters guilty plea related to Capitol insurrection
Central Indiana man enters guilty plea related to Capitol insurrection
Staff report, The Indianapolis Star - Indianapolis Star on MSN.com
10/7/21
Join the Community
shares
Israel Tutrow entered a plea deal Wednesday for one of the four crimes with which he was charged after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Read Full Story on indystar.com
