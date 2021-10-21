Central to establish athletics hall of fame
All
.
Central to establish athletics hall of fame
Journal staff - Rapid City Journal
10/21/21
Rapid City Central High School Activities Director, Jordan Bauer has announced the inauguration of the Rapid City Central Athletic Hall of Fame.
