Chambers late TD, Wyoming pulls out 50-43 win at N. Illinois
Chambers late TD, Wyoming pulls out 50-43 win at N. Illinois
AP Sep 11, 2021 at 5:48 pm ET 1 min read - CBSSports.com
Sean Chambers ran nine yards for the winning touchdown with 1:35 remaining and Wyoming blunted a furious Northern Illinois comeback with a 50-43 win on Saturday.
