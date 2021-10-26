Changes OK'd for S.D. medical cannabis rules
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Concord Area Weekday Events: Check Out What's Happening
Confirmed Line Ups: Manchester United v Liverpool | Premier League
Manchester-Born Anthony Taylor To Referee Manchester United v Liverpool Clash
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
AG: 20-year-old man found dead in New Hampshire park was shot in back
Manchester United humiliated as Solskjaer nears end
Weekend demonstration outside FIT shelter calls for improvements, staff changes
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
What’s the deal with this stinky river in Lawrence?
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group Opens New Office in Meredith
State Reports COVID-19 Hospitalizations on the Rise and Its Data Incomplete
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Webster couple to receive first amendment award
Campaign to shut down New England’s last coal plant is doing ‘what must be done’ for the planet
2 Northern New Hampshire Communities Issue Temporary Mask Mandates
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Campaign to shut down New England’s last coal plant is doing ‘what must be done’ for the planet
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group Opens New Office in Meredith
Former Democratic candidate for governor Dan Feltes is leaving New Hampshire for Iowa
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Changes OK'd for S.D. medical cannabis rules
Bob Mercer - KELOLAND News
10/26/21
Join the Community
shares
The latest round of regulations for South Dakota’s medical-cannabis program, including restrictions against off-site advertising, received a final blessing
Read Full Story on keloland.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
North Dakota gas prices at seven-year high
UNI football's emphasis on special teams paid off against South Dakota State
How South Dakota became a tax haven for the super-rich
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL