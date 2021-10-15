Chaotic aftermath of Cleveland mass shooting caught on camera
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Hawaii Is Losing More Teachers Than Ever Amid Pandemic Fatigue
Brenton Awa Running For Hawaii State Senate
Hawaii records highest COVID death toll in September since start of pandemic
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Hawaii Is Losing More Teachers Than Ever Amid Pandemic Fatigue
Hawaii Nursery’s Hunt For Missing Plants Underscores Poaching Concerns
Upcoming roadwork to watch out for across Oahu, Kauai, Hawaii
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Waiting to say goodbye, some say requirements still limit funeral services
Your Guide to Kāneʻohe, Oʻahu
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Chaotic aftermath of Cleveland mass shooting caught on camera
Michelle Nicks - 19 Action News
10/15/21
Join the Community
shares
The nearly 40 rounds fired left six people injured both inside and outside of the 28th Street Supermarket on Cleveland’s East Side in September.
Read Full Story on cleveland19.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Ohio State's midseason breakout stars, defense: Denzel Burke
Big Ten Power Rankings (Week 7): Iowa Wins Epic Showdown, But Here Comes Ohio State
WEEKEND MATTERS | 'A Love Affair with Nature' to be on display at Fellows Riverside Gardens
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL