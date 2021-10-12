Charles Benson Mathews
Charles Benson Mathews
Staff Reports - Andalusia Star News
10/12/21
Join the Community
shares
Charles Benson Mathews, a native of Andalusia, has passed away. Charlie was born in Andalusia and attended Andalusia High School until relocating to Lawton, Oklahoma with his parents as an “Army Brat.
