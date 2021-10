Charles Dennis Mullen (74) resident of Plummer, ID passed away in Coeur d’ Alene, ID on October 13, 2021. He was born to Edward Sr. and Margaret (Cherrapkin) Mullen on May 4, 1947, in Tekoa, WA. Charles Mullen was enrolled in the Coeur ‘Alene Tribe and is a member of the Roman Catholic Church.