Charles Edward Hartfield
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Billy Kelley sworn in as Gulfport Fire Chief
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
'A hidden gem': A look at New Crystal Lake Club's long and storied history of conservation
No. 4 Pearl River defeats Itawamba, collects sixth clean sheet
Early birds settle in best Cruisin’ the Coast viewing spots
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
No. 4 Pearl River defeats Itawamba, collects sixth clean sheet
Third Crash at Gulfport’s Trolley Market Square
Prep football: Ocean Springs routs mistake-prone D’Iberville in battle of unbeatens
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
'A hidden gem': A look at New Crystal Lake Club's long and storied history of conservation
‘I’ve made it to the big leagues’: Gulfport native earns spot on NFL cheerleading team
Early birds settle in best Cruisin’ the Coast viewing spots
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Charles Edward Hartfield
WTOK Staff Newsroom - WTOK
10/5/21
Join the Community
shares
Charles was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to the late Charles Edward & Annie Howard Hartfield. He retired as a technology officer for Deweese Enterprises, and he previously worked for Peavy Electronics,
Read Full Story on wtok.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Rookie report: Young shines at Sanderson; Buckley thrills local fans
All shook up – seeking the truth up the Amazon or on a sub-tropical isle
Pearl River falls at ECCC on late field goal
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL