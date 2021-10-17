Charleston Girl Scout receives top honor by offering virtual dance lessons
Charleston Girl Scout receives top honor by offering virtual dance lessons
Carrie Hodousek - West Virginia MetroNews
10/17/21
A Charleston Girl Scout has received the Gold Award, the highest achievement a Girl Scout can earn. Zoe Dorst. Zoe Dorst, 18, a Capital High School graduate,
Read Full Story on wvmetronews.com
