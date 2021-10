Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers: Predictions, odds, and how to watch 2021 NFL season in the US

Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers meet in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season. This game will be held at Soldier Field on October 17, 2021 at 1:00 PM (ET). Hard game at home. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview,