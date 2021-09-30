Chicago firm buys Fishers District restaurant hub, apartments and Test Kitchen
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Severe Weather Possible in Chicago Area Tuesday as Cold Front Set to Drop Temps
As people flee Afghanistan, resettlement agencies in Chicago prepare for uptick in refugees
An ‘Incredible Human:' Chicago Activist Drowns in Fox Lake Tubing Accident
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Barolo's Replacement: West Chicago Restaurant Coming To Joliet
Paging Ted Lasso: The Chicago Fire Need Some Sort Of Spark
Jefferson Street's Revival: Basinger's Pharmacy Latest Example
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Barolo's Replacement: West Chicago Restaurant Coming To Joliet
Children under age 9 currently make up majority of active COVID cases in Peoria County
Peoria County health leaders say 20% of active COVID-19 cases come from those 9-years old and younger
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Children under age 9 currently make up majority of active COVID cases in Peoria County
Arts in Brief: Peoria Art Guild to open new exhibit
Peoria County health leaders say 20% of active COVID-19 cases come from those 9-years old and younger
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Barolo's Replacement: West Chicago Restaurant Coming To Joliet
Arts in Brief: Peoria Art Guild to open new exhibit
Area briefs: Southwestern Michigan adding bass fishing as sport
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Chicago firm buys Fishers District restaurant hub, apartments and Test Kitchen
John Tuohy, The Indianapolis Star - Indianapolis Star on MSN.com
9/30/21
Join the Community
shares
The Fishers District restaurant hub and apartments at I-69 and 116th Street has been sold by the developer to a Chicago real estate company.
Read Full Story on indystar.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
How Jack Bech put Ed Orgeron, LSU football on notice he's the real deal out of Lafayette
Marquette Mustangs at Lafayette Lancers
Lafayette Fire Dept. to host event and give tips for Fire Prevention Week
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL