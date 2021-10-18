Chicago Sky Championship Celebration to Be Held Tuesday in the City: Lightfoot
Chicago Sky Championship Celebration to Be Held Tuesday in the City: Lightfoot
NBC Chicago - NBC Chicago on MSN.com
10/18/21
The Chicago Sky's championship celebration will be held in the city Tuesday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced.
