Christensen, Rouse star as Ballard makes its final playoff case with 49-0 victory at Gilbert

The Ballard football team made a strong case for the playoffs with a 49-0 victory at Gilbert on Friday. Gabe Christensen ran for 205 yards, Elie Rouse scored four touchdowns, Nick Wacha returned a fumble 44 yards for a touchdown and the Bomber defense was stout all game.