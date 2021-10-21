Ciattarelli Campaigning In Lakewood On Thursday
.
Ciattarelli Campaigning In Lakewood On Thursday
Karen Wall - Patch on MSN.com
10/21/21
Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli is set to spend much of the day in town, two days after Gov. Phil Murphy visited.
Read Full Story on patch.com
