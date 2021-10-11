Cincinnati Zoo renames sloth habitat after late 1-year-old Indiana boy
Cincinnati Zoo renames sloth habitat after late 1-year-old Indiana boy
Cincinnati Zoo renames sloth habitat after late 1-year-old Indiana boy
Natalya Daoud - WXIX-TV
10/11/21
The Cincinnati Zoo announced that they will be renaming the sloth habitat after a 1-year-old Indiana boy who died in February.
Read Full Story on fox19.com
