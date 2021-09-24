City Of Fort Worth Opens New Mass COVID Vaccination Clinic
City Of Fort Worth Opens New Mass COVID Vaccination Clinic
Caroline Vandergriff - CBS Local
9/24/21
The City of Fort Worth opened a new mass vaccination clinic this week and is already giving booster shots to those who are eligible.
