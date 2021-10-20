City of Huntsville hears public input on redistricting plan
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
'Hamilton' comes to Reno, kicks off Pioneer Center's Broadway season
Flavor Flav Charged With Misdemeanor Domestic Battery in Nevada
Can BMX rider recover from ‘worst injury’ of Tokyo Olympics?
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Coronado wins girls state golf title with record score
Carson’s Sewage Stench Sparks Calls for State of Emergency
Nevada state lab director may be called as witness in Theranos trial
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Defense rattles Fernley in Northern 3A rivals’ game
Planned Lithium Mine In Nevada Faces Pushback From Indigenous Tribes
Nevada universities get clean-energy research grants
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Bam Bam Resources Announces Historic Drill Data and Recent Core Sample Results Enhance Drill Targeting at Majuba-DeSoto Copper Oxide Target
Regular season winds down with playoff berths on the line
Commissioners press Waste Management on illegal dumping, e-waste
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Regular season winds down with playoff berths on the line
Defense rattles Fernley in Northern 3A rivals’ game
Best Places to Celebrate Halloween in 2021
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
City of Huntsville hears public input on redistricting plan
Hunter Drinkard - WHNT
10/20/21
Join the Community
shares
One Huntsville resident expressed concern that the proposed map would split her neighborhood in the Jones Valley Road area into separate districts.
Read Full Story on whnt.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Independent Al Lotto back in Hamden mayoral race as a write-in
11 questions for the Celtics before the start of the 2020-21 season
ASWA Prep Rankings: 2 new No. 1 teams entering Week 10 games
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL