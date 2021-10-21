City of Jackson accused of knowingly allowing lead in water in federal lawsuit
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Top 10 quarterback performances in Week 6 of NFL season
Take the Over for Darrel Williams, Jerick McKinnon Receiving Yards vs. Washington
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Almira School fire: Residents gather to grieve ‘heart and soul of our community’
Waterford FFA Chapter qualifies for nationals
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
City of Jackson accused of knowingly allowing lead in water in federal lawsuit
Roslyn Anderson - MS NEWS NOW
10/21/21
Join the Community
shares
A lawsuit in U.S. District Court claims that Jackson’s drinking water was unsafe, and the government didn’t take action to correct it.
Read Full Story on wlbt.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
5 things to know about Gary Harrell, Jackson State football's coach while Deion Sanders is out
Coastal Mississippi tourism board ready to move forward, president says
MEC's annual Hob Nob back in person in Jackson
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL