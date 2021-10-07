Cleveland Artist Scott Goss is Round 1 Winner in CrossCountry Mortgage 'Paint the District' Competition
Cleveland Artist Scott Goss is Round 1 Winner in CrossCountry Mortgage 'Paint the District' Competition
KCRG - ABC Kcrg 9
10/7/21
Join the Community
shares
Voters select Cleveland Institute of Art graduate to advance to grand-prize round; each quarterly finalist receives a $1,500 award
Read Full Story on kcrg.com
