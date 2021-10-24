Cleveland baseball legend Bob Feller's house for sale in Gates Mills
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Your Guide to Hawaiʻi 2021 Halloween Events
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Halloween in Hawaii: In-person events to attend in 2021
Your Guide to Hawaiʻi 2021 Halloween Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Cleveland baseball legend Bob Feller's house for sale in Gates Mills
Camryn Justice - Cleveland
10/24/21
Join the Community
shares
Baseball fans looking to live in a place connected to one of the Cleveland greats now have a chance to do so with Bob Feller's house hitting the market.
Read Full Story on news5cleveland.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Real History by Jeff LaHurd: How Sarasota got its name and other fast takes on yesteryear
The civil rights movement was a violent struggle. A new podcast honors stories from those who lived it.
Badin girls basketball to play in 'Hoosiers' gym this season
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL