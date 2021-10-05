CLTCC launching night LPN classes in Alexandria, Ferriday in 2022
CLTCC launching night LPN classes in Alexandria, Ferriday in 2022
CLTCC - KALB on MSN.com
10/5/21
The evening program will offer evening/night classes three to four evenings per week with occasional Saturdays for skills labs and clinical experiences.
Read Full Story on kalb.com
