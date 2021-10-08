College football preview: The resumption of the Red River rivalry highlights Saturday's schedule
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
‘That '70s Show' Spin-Off News Will Have You Shouting ‘Hello Wisconsin'
Black Oxygen wins Wisconsin Innovation Award
Wisconsin vs. Michigan: Through the years image gallery
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Defense leads way for Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln on Biegel HOF induction night
Parents sue Waukesha School District over lack of COVID-19 precautions after child gets sick
Oshkosh mayor to proclaim Monday as Indigenous People's Day ahead of meeting to discuss Chief Oshkosh sign updates
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
DOJ won’t bring charges against Wisconsin officer who shot Jacob Blake
Officials Decline To Prosecute Police Officer Who Shot African-American In Wisconsin
High School Sports Xtra: Luxemburg-Casco, Denmark set up NEC title game; 8-man football highlights
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Defense leads way for Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln on Biegel HOF induction night
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene encouraged her Twitter followers to donate to a fundraiser for Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse
A Sears Hometown store will open in the former Cudahy Kmart building
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
'Had to be here for it': After two long years, Milwaukee Brewers fans thrilled to be back for the playoffs
‘That '70s Show' Spin-Off News Will Have You Shouting ‘Hello Wisconsin'
United Auto Workers built Oshkosh Defense; it’s time for the company to invest back in us
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
College football preview: The resumption of the Red River rivalry highlights Saturday's schedule
Joe Juliano - Philadelphia Inquirer
10/8/21
Join the Community
shares
No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 21 Texas will go at it again at the Cotton Bowl in one of several games Saturday that involve ranked teams.
Read Full Story on inquirer.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Ex-Alaska Psychiatric Institute docs win federal court victory in challenge to Dunleavy 'loyalty pledge'
Alaska Senate Candidate Fined for Illegal Fishing
No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 18 Auburn odds, lines: Advanced model reveals college football picks
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL