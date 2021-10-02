College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After Week 5
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Legislative, judicial leaders among those eligible to get COVID-19 vaccine early
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Kansas man with Proud Boys ties arrested in US Capitol riot
Legislative, judicial leaders among those eligible to get COVID-19 vaccine early
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After Week 5
Kerry Miller - Bleacher Report
10/2/21
Join the Community
shares
In case it wasn't already abundantly clear in September, the first college football Saturday in October showed that everyone else is fighting for third place behind Alabama and
Read Full Story on bleacherreport.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Archbishop Williams girls soccer beats Fontbonne to keep streak alive
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: All the South Shore scores and highlights from Week 5
Advocates Express 'Cautious' Optimism for Baker's T Board Picks
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL