Eason originally was drafted by the Colts in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Washington. While the team did spend recent draft capital on him, the move isn't a total shock. Veteran Brett Hundley has been the established backup to Carson Wentz and the club did need to elevate Ehlinger this week or would have to go throughout the rest of the season without him as his 21-day window to be activated was about to expire.