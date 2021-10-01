Columbia Gas gets siting board nod to run pipeline through Delaware County to Union County
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Michigan’s Best Reader’s Choice: Don’t forget to vote for your favorite bars, take-out spots and more
Mazi Smith, Michigan Defense Ready For 'Hostile' Environment
Ford building on the past, crafting a new future at Detroit’s Michigan Central station
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Game Day Ann Arbor! See Week 6 football schedule, Player of the Week winner
Livonia Churchill QB Taj Williams came back from Georgia for a goal bigger than football
Livingston Co. officials warn of COVID-19 exposure at Luke Bryan concert; 27 test positive
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
How to watch Buffalo vs. Western Michigan: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
Buffalo vs. Western Michigan odds, line: 2021 college football picks, Week 5 predictions from proven model
Michigan at Wisconsin odds, expert picks and prediction
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
West Michigan health department rescinds K-6 mask order, citing concerns of losing $1M in funding
Game Day Bay City! News, notes, Player of the Week and more for Week 6
Lieutenant Sytsema retires after 26 Years; Sergeant Bliss promoted
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
West Michigan health department rescinds K-6 mask order, citing concerns of losing $1M in funding
Michigan at Wisconsin odds, expert picks and prediction
Game Day Bay City! News, notes, Player of the Week and more for Week 6
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Columbia Gas gets siting board nod to run pipeline through Delaware County to Union County
Jim Fischer - Columbus Dispatch
10/1/21
Join the Community
shares
A Columbia Gas of Ohio proposal to construct a natural-gas pipeline through Delaware and Union counties has been approved by the Ohio Power Siting Board.
Read Full Story on dispatch.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Court Rules in Eurofins Viracor's favor in Patent Infringement Case
2022 budget on hold after Delaware County Council member tests positive for COVID-19
Delaware revises downtown parking rules to make 'grab and go' spaces permanent
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL