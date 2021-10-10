Columbus Day controversy rages on, many want it ended altogether
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
REPORT: Delarrin Turner-Yell unavailable for game vs. Kansas State
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Texas vs. Oklahoma football officials, referee, umpires
Zaide Lowery and Colin Ruffin take unofficial visits
Kansas State Wildcats: By the Numbers
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Widespread rain tonight with a few storms; cooler temperatures tomorrow
How to harvest, cure newly-fallen black walnuts
Fury stops Wilder in 11th in another heavyweight thriller
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
WVU Concludes Road Stand at Kansas
Widespread rain tonight with a few storms; cooler temperatures tomorrow
How to harvest, cure newly-fallen black walnuts
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
WVU Concludes Road Stand at Kansas
Ko gets wire-to-wire win at Founders and ties Annika record
Aggieville scooping up a classic fall favorite at 19th annual “Chili Crawl”
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Columbus Day controversy rages on, many want it ended altogether
Associated Press - The Grio
10/10/21
Join the Community
shares
Christopher Columbus committed atrocities against Native Americas. Some believe that he should no longer have a holiday named after him.
Read Full Story on thegrio.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Nebraska volleyball sweeps Rutgers; 'Our serving just dictated the whole match,' John Cook says
Takeaways, observations: Michigan finds another way to win at Nebraska
Around the Big Ten: No. 9 Michigan at Nebraska Recap
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL