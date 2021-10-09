Confrontations lead to two more killings as Columbus year of record violence continues
Confrontations lead to two more killings as Columbus year of record violence continues
Bill Bush, The Columbus Dispatch - Columbus Dispatch on MSN.com
10/9/21
Columbus police homicide detectives are investigative two more killings -- one each in Linden and German Village -- that bring the 2021 total to 165.
