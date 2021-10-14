Conway School Board lifts mask requirement for students and staff
All
.
Conway School Board lifts mask requirement for students and staff
THV11 Digital - KTHV
10/14/21
The Conway School Board announced that masks are no longer required for students and staff, a decision that's effective Oct. 18.
Read Full Story on thv11.com
