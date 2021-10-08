Cops pull paraplegic man out of his car by his HAIR for refusing to 'step out'
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Cops pull paraplegic man out of his car by his HAIR for refusing to 'step out'
Alyssa Guzman - Daily Mail
10/8/21
Join the Community
shares
Clifford Owensby, 39, of Dayton, Ohio, was forcibly pulled out of his car by police during a September 30 traffic stop despite telling officers he was paraplegic.
Read Full Story on dailymail.co.uk
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Is Emeka Egbuka on the verge of snapping Ohio State football's kickoff return touchdown drought?
Anti-Hazing "Collin's Law" Named After Student Who Died Now in Effect in Ohio
Ohio's reigning Ms. Basketball K.K. Bransford commits to Notre Dame
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL