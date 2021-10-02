Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 6,094 new cases reported
Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 6,094 new cases reported
NBC4 Staff - NBC4i
10/2/21
The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. As of Saturday, Oct. 2, the state is reporting a total of 1,426,300 (+6,094) total
