Cortez Masto holds 7-1 cash advantage over Laxalt
Cortez Masto holds 7-1 cash advantage over Laxalt
Shea Johnson - Las Vegas Review-Journal
10/18/21
Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto continues to stockpile campaign funds for what is expected to be a key contest in the national struggle for control of the Senate.
Read Full Story on reviewjournal.com
