Corvallis might put micro homeless shelters in city parking lot
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
'Return to Live' Concert Series: $20 Tickets Are Available Now!
'Fast & Furious' Highway Sign in Virginia Captures the Attention of Ludacris
Summer Nights Concerts Are Back at Busch Gardens
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Seton Hall basketball: 5 pressing preseason questions for 2021-22
NoVA Eats: MarshaMello for Delicious Sweet Treats on Wheels
Cool Off This Summer With Wawa's Strawberry Lemonade Beer
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
The dollar buying continues
Q&A: why are so many investors still ignoring the UK stock market?
Did You Know That The Washington Monument Has a 'Mini-Me'?
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
The dollar buying continues
Q&A: why are so many investors still ignoring the UK stock market?
Volunteers in Northern Virginia Come Together to Help Afghan Refugees
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Head to Mount Vernon for the Fun-Filled Colonial Market and Fair
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This Weekend (August 6–8)
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This Weekend (July 30–August 1)
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Corvallis might put micro homeless shelters in city parking lot
JAMES DAY - Corvallis Gazette-Times
10/19/21
Join the Community
shares
The city of Corvallis is looking at possibly siting four micro homeless shelters in the parking lot between City Hall and the library at the corner of Sixth Street and
Read Full Story on gazettetimes.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
This NASA Playlist of Space Sounds Needs to Be Your Spooky October Soundtrack
Movie Theater Hack: How to Get the Perfect Butter-to-Popcorn Ratio
You Could Get Paid $6K+ to Watch 'The Simpsons'
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL