Council members express support for removing Confederate monument from Springfield Park
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Fremont ends opening day of districts on both ends of a walk-off
Harvest of Harmony parade welcomes large crowd following a year off
Another Maguire on the board
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Anna Fruehling marks her publishing debut with 'An Altered Spirit'
Good Food Markets Brings Fresh Produce to a D.C. Food Desert
Huskers Radio Network Spanish broadcast adds new affiliate; Set for on-site broadcast
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Anna Fruehling marks her publishing debut with 'An Altered Spirit'
Fremont ends opening day of districts on both ends of a walk-off
Good Food Markets Brings Fresh Produce to a D.C. Food Desert
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
State FFA officers tout opportunities at HHD
Grand Comic Con returns for day two of event
Harvest of Harmony parade to welcome around 200 participants
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Council members express support for removing Confederate monument from Springfield Park
David Bauerlein, The Florida Times-Union - The Florida Times-Union on MSN.com
10/7/21
Join the Community
shares
Jacksonville City Councilman Matt Carlucci said Wednesday removing a Confederate monument will "bring helping" and help the city move forward.
Read Full Story on jacksonville.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Oregon Supreme Court ruling could end death sentences for many
Happy Valley could see big changes from Oregon redistricting
What to watch for when WSU football plays Oregon State, plus prediction
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL