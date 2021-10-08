County reports first pregnant San Diego woman to die from COVID-19
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
High school football: Guide to the top games in Northeastern South Dakota for Week Seven
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Saturday storms include small tornadoes, rainfall record
Watertown runners McElroy, Smith spearhead list of top area performers for week ending Oct. 9
What we learned in Week 7 of High School Football
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Saturday storms include small tornadoes, rainfall record
DHS, DSU alum Sam Herauf returns as strength, conditioning coach
Is it too hard to become an appraiser in South Dakota?
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Out & About: Fall events underway, Groton Pumpkin Fest is Saturday
Aberdeen shows support as 46 depart for deployment to help Operation Inherent Resolve
Football Preview: Bucks Look To Bounce Back At Mitchell
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
County reports first pregnant San Diego woman to die from COVID-19
Domenick Candelieri - Fox 5 San Diego
10/8/21
Join the Community
shares
An unvaccinated woman is San Diego’s first pregnant woman to die from COVID-19, the County Health and Human Services Agency announced Friday.
Read Full Story on fox5sandiego.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
California oil spill: Huntington Beach set to reopen
$1.6 Million Homes in California
Beaches reopening after massive oil spill in Southern California
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL