Court ruling stops offshore lobstering closure
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
CT Music: Ray Charles is on the singer’s mind at The Palace Theater
21 New And Upcoming Horror Novels You've Got To Read
Paul Simon Reveals New Music Project in Upcoming Audiobook From Malcolm Gladwell (EXCLUSIVE)
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Why CT Congress members and pharma giants disagree about drug prices
Wet summer raises risk of mosquito-borne illnesses in October
UConn defeats Yale for first victory, avoids further embarrassment
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
New position to support New Milford residents facing domestic violence
Torrington Himalayan salt spa provides soothing spaces
Why CT Congress members and pharma giants disagree about drug prices
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
SPORTS BOOKS: The life and times of Connecticut’s Johnny Ellis
New position to support New Milford residents facing domestic violence
Father of suspect in UK lawmaker’s slaying is ‘traumatized’
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
New owners of Lebanon Market on Green hope to continue historical tradition
Torrington Himalayan salt spa provides soothing spaces
Dr. Charlie Mayo's side pursuit of agriculture
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Court ruling stops offshore lobstering closure
Ethan Genter - Mount Desert Islander
10/16/21
Join the Community
shares
A federal court ruling from Saturday halts the planned closure of nearly 1,000 square miles of offshore fishing ground to traditional lobstering that was scheduled to start Monday.
Read Full Story on mdislander.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Maine must affirm Wabanaki rights
A federal judge has halted a seasonal lobstering ban off Maine's coast
What you need to know before voting on Maine's 'right to food' referendum
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL