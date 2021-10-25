COVID-19 booster shots available in Flathead County
COVID-19 booster shots available in Flathead County
MTN News - KPAX
10/25/21
COVID-19 booster shots will be available by appointment only at the Flathead County Fairgrounds on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
