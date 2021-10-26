COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 2,533 new cases, 42 deaths
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 2,533 new cases, 42 deaths
WBAY news staff - WBAY
10/26/21
Bucking a recent decline, Wisconsin saw increases in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths reported to the state health department Tuesday.
Read Full Story on wbay.com
