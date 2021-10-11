COVID-19 vaccines at football carnival in region with lowest Indigenous vaccination rate
COVID-19 vaccines at football carnival in region with lowest Indigenous vaccination rate
ABC News - Australian Broadcasting Corporation
10/11/21
Join the Community
shares
With just one in six eligible Indigenous people in WA's Goldfields double-dosed, health services think outside the box to kick vaccination goals.
