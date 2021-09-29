COVID Testing to Expand in Vermont Schools
.
COVID Testing to Expand in Vermont Schools
Jack Thurston - NECN on MSN.com
9/29/21
In the coming weeks, schools across Vermont can expect to see expansions of testing programs that aim to detect COVID-19 as the pandemic makes the start of the academic year challenging for educators.
Read Full Story on necn.com
