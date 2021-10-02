Creighton men's soccer shuts out Illinois-Chicago
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
‘Turn yourself in!’ Gabby Petito’s mother tweets message to Brian Laundrie
Dancing With the Stars will allow Cody Rigsby to perform solo virtually
Long Island Woman Goes Missing While Traveling in Wyoming: Police
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Getting to Know Rachel Barnes at Baker Pediatric Dentistry in Idaho Falls
Gabby Petito’s mother joins Twitter, demands Brian Laundrie turn himself: ‘Mama bear is getting angry!’
Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs separate from the pack in Week 5
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Brian Laundrie will have ‘lost weight and changed his beard’ but can still be identified by his EARS, expert says
Got more than $600 in the bank? The IRS wants the OK to snoop on you
Casper Notebook: Give the shot another thought
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
COVID-19 deaths climb as 15 states have yet to fully vaccinate more than half of their residents
Brian Laundrie will have ‘lost weight and changed his beard’ but can still be identified by his EARS, expert says
Got more than $600 in the bank? The IRS wants the OK to snoop on you
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
A remote Red Desert race is growing support for one of Wyoming's most unique landscapes
Getting to Know Rachel Barnes at Baker Pediatric Dentistry in Idaho Falls
Editorial: Do your part in enhancing Scout’s Rest
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Creighton men's soccer shuts out Illinois-Chicago
Jon Nyatawa World-Herald Staff Writer - Omaha.com
10/2/21
Join the Community
shares
Creighton men's soccer scored three goals during a five-minute stretch in the first half and added another in the second to earn a win over Illinois-Chicago.
Read Full Story on omaha.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Watch now: Keith Randolph Jr.'s first interception highlights Illinois' dominant defense
20 wounded in Chicago shootings since Friday evening
Iowa men's and women's cross country finish in top five at Gans Creek Classic
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL