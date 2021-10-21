Crews From Around New England Search For Missing Merrimack Boy
Crews From Around New England Search For Missing Merrimack Boy
Jeffrey Hastings - Patch
10/21/21
One week after the investigation began in Merrimack, divers search the water, K-9s search wooded areas, and Elijah Lewis is still missing.
