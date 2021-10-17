Cross Country records top-five finish for men at Pre-Nationals Invitational
Cross Country records top-five finish for men at Pre-Nationals Invitational
Alexis Letterman - The Kansas State Collegian
10/17/21
Competing in Tallahassee, Florida, the Wildcats brought home a top-five finish on the men's side, while the women finished in 27th place.
Read Full Story on kstatecollegian.com
