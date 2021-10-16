Cuyahoga County hosting consolidated hiring event Wednesday for corrections officers
Cuyahoga County hosting consolidated hiring event Wednesday for corrections officers
Kaitlin Durbin, cleveland.com - Cleveland.com on MSN.com
10/16/21
Join the Community
shares
Cuyahoga County's new accelerated hiring event will turn civilians into corrections officers in two hours in a bid to more quickly fill jail vacancies.
Read Full Story on cleveland.com
