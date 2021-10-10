D-R slams back at Rehoboth lawsuit, tells town to 'prove' its fraud claims
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
S.C. man arrested in Wilmington sting pleads guilty to prostituting 18-year-old victim
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
2021 Election: Luke Waddell, candidate for Wilmington City Council
Bridges of New Hanover County: How they've brought convenience and character
Lake Erie Crushers bring back Cam Roth as manager
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Trey Mallory shows bulldog spirit for first collegiate title
First Alert Forecast: drying out and warming up through the week
“Mental health is just as important as our physical health”: woman hoping to raise awareness about perinatal mental health
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Keeping the charm: Hotel chains would be welcomed in Pender County, but not on the beach
Wave Transit launches microtransit service to improve quality of public transportation in Cape Fear region
Trey Mallory shows bulldog spirit for first collegiate title
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Keeping the charm: Hotel chains would be welcomed in Pender County, but not on the beach
Job fairs across Triangle look to match those seeking work with companies
2021 Election: Luke Waddell, candidate for Wilmington City Council
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
D-R slams back at Rehoboth lawsuit, tells town to 'prove' its fraud claims
By Michael J. DeCicco, Taunton Daily Gazette - Taunton Daily Gazette
10/10/21
Join the Community
shares
Dighton-Rehoboth hired a former New Bedford mayor to defend the district against Rehoboth's lawsuit over $12 million in "buried" contracts.
Read Full Story on tauntongazette.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Massachusetts man pleads guilty in cocaine trafficking after Operation Snowfall investigation
SI's Jack McCallum lists two Celtics legends among his 10 greatest 'what-ifs' of NBA history
'They paved a path for me': Deb Haaland on running the Boston Marathon on Indigenous Peoples Day
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL