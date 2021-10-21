Dallas Law Enforcement Offices Coming Together To Help Domestic Violence Victims
Dallas Law Enforcement Offices Coming Together To Help Domestic Violence Victims
Kennedi Walker - CBS Local
10/21/21
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the Dallas Police Department is trying to get the word out that help is available to those who need it.
Read Full Story on dfw.cbslocal.com
