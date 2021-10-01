'Dancing With the Stars' contestant Cody Rigsby says he has COVID-19
'Dancing With the Stars' contestant Cody Rigsby says he has COVID-19
By ABC7.com staff - ABC7 San Francisco
10/1/21
"Dancing With the Stars" contestant Cody Rigsby has tested positive for COVID-19 just days after his show partner, Cheryl Burke, announced her own positive test.
Read Full Story on abc7news.com
