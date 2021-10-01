'Dancing with the Stars' Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby tests positive for COVID for the second time
'Dancing with the Stars' Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby tests positive for COVID for the second time
Gabby Landsverk - Yahoo
10/1/21
Peloton's Cody Rigsby said he isn't sure of his DWTS future as he has COVID again. He's fully vaccinated and has far milder symptoms this time.
Read Full Story on insider.com
