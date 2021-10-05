Darrel Wayne Gordon
Darrel Wayne Gordon
Ozark Funeral Home - KOAM News Now
10/5/21
Join the Community
shares
Darrel Wayne Gordon, age 69, passed away peacefully Thursday, September 30, 2021, in Rogers, Arkansas surrounded by loved ones. Darrel was a loving husband, son, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.
Read Full Story on koamnewsnow.com
