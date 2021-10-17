[]
Days off curtailed for Chicago police officers ahead of potential vaccination reporting mandate showdown
Last week, the dispute over Lightfoot’s vaccine reporting mandate came to a boil when the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police and mayor’s office filed dueling lawsuits over the matter. That legal sparring followed FOP Lodge 7 president John Catanzara repeatedly directing his thousands of members to disobey the city’s orders to fill out a form indicating their vaccination status by midnight Friday night.