Deja vu: Supervisors reject letter opposing California vaccine mandates
Deja vu: Supervisors reject letter opposing California vaccine mandates
David Benda, Redding Record Searchlight - Redding Record Searchlight
10/19/21
Anti-vaccine protesters implored supervisors to take a stand, though their support would have been a symbolic gesture and do nothing to stop mandates at schools.
Read Full Story on redding.com
